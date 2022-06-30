How Do Americans Feel About The Smart Devices In Their Homes? Survey Finds They “Love Them,” But Still Have Privacy Concerns

Have you found yourself saying, “Hey, Alexa,” lately? If so, you are one of the forty million active Alexa users in the U.S. alone.

To put the popularity of smart devices into perspective: there are about 123 million households nationwide.

That means about thirty percent of American homes use an Alexa– and that is not even counting other smart devices produced by Google, LG, and more.

In 1999, the Disney movie Smart House made these innovations seem so distant and inconceivable. Now, just over twenty years later, much of that technology is here.

But how do Americans feel about their smart home tech? A recent survey conducted by Mortgage Cadence revealed that many “love” their devices.

The survey included just over nine hundred Americans ages eighteen to eighty. The average age of the respondents was thirty-nine.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they have smart TVs– making them the most popular smart device in the nation.

The second most popular devices are smart sound systems, followed by lights, doorbells, thermostats, and outlets.

Moreover, eighty-three percent of people’s smart devices are voice-enabled. Twenty-seven percent of Americans have just one voice-enabled device, while thirteen percent have a whopping six or more.

