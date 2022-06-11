It Turns Out That She Slept With Her Boyfriend’s Older Brother And She’s Not Sure How To Break The News To Him

A little over 3 months ago, a 23-year-old girl started dating a guy a year older than she is, and this is one of only a handful of serious relationships that she’s been in, due to her fear of commitment.

Despite her reluctance to be in a serious relationship, she really enjoys being with her boyfriend and she sees their relationship really “going somewhere” and that doesn’t ever happen to her when it comes to guys.

Yesterday afternoon, her boyfriend asked her to come to his mom and dad’s house, as they were throwing a barbecue and he really did want to introduce her to his loved ones.

She agreed to go, and as soon as she got there with him, her boyfriend began making introductions.

Imagine her surprise when her boyfriend got around to introducing her to his 27-year-old brother, who she did know already, and pretty intimately.

6 months ago, she wound up hooking up with her boyfriend’s older brother a couple of times after meeting through some friends of theirs.

The fling she had with her boyfriend’s brother only happened over the course of 2 weeks, and she has not seen or spoken to this guy since.

It never occurred to her that her boyfriend would even be related to her old hookup partner, as their last name is pretty basic.

Under normal circumstances where it could be prevented, she would never hook up with some guy and then go on to date his brother, as it’s a messy situation for sure, but in this instance, she had no way of knowing.

