Just Weeks Before Her High School Graduation, She Was Diagnosed With Guillain-Barre Syndrome

On an average Wednesday night in the middle of May, Ayaa McDaniels, a vibrant 18-year-old girl, had no idea her life would change dramatically.

That evening, Ayaa began having nerve pain in her back, and within 48 hours, the pain escalated dramatically, affecting her ability to walk, sleep, and eat.

After many tests at her local hospital, Ayaa was eventually airlifted to Oakland Children’s hospital, where she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disease affecting the myelin sheath of the nerves,” Ayaa’s stepmom Becky wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“It progresses quickly and is extremely debilitating physically and, in Ayaa’s case, immensely painful.”

“There is a phase of paralyzation, and most patients have to relearn to walk. She will recover, but it is unknown the amount of months of rehabilitation it could take at this time.”

Unfortunately, this all happened right before her high school graduation and 18th birthday.

As of right now, Ayaa has been getting the best treatments and care possible at Oakland Children’s hospital. She is surrounded day and night by many nurses, doctors, and her parents.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Ayaa

