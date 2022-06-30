New York State Troopers Rescue Elderly Golden Retriever Stuck In A Culvert Pipe

New York State Police recently shared how two Binghamton officers miraculously rescued a helpless pup stuck in a culvert pipe in Conklin, New York.

A culvert pipe is a massive structure that channels water underground.

The dog, a thirteen-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever, named Lilah, had been reported missing for numerous days. Her owner had no clue of her whereabouts.

Then, Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone and his partner, Trooper Ana Reynas, received a report that a dog was stuck in the culvert pipe.

After Rasaphone identified the trapped dog as Lilah, he jumped into action.

The trooper first tied a rope to the pup’s leash. Then, he plunged and disappeared into the darkness of the pipe.

Rasaphone crawled about fifteen feet inside before discovering Lilah and promptly put her collar back on. Afterward, he pulled Lilah to safety with some help from the pup’s owner.

In a Facebook update posted by the department, the soaking wet Golden Retriever looks a bit frightened after being away from home for so long. Nonetheless, she and her owner appear very thankful to be finally reunited.

Facebook; pictured above is Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone along with Lilah

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.