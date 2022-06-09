New York Will No Longer Be Allowing Dogs, Rabbits, Or Cats To Be Sold In Pet Shops If This Bill Is Signed

The ASPCA says that the state of New York just so happens to be one of the biggest markets for puppy mills, and many puppies travel more than 1,000 miles before arriving to New York to be sold in pet shops.

Although the ASPCA points out that a lot of pet stores across New York claim to say that they do screen the breeders they purchase puppies from in order to sell in their own stores, the majority of Certificate of Veterinary Inspections says otherwise.

A Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) is paperwork required by New York State’s Department of Agriculture and Market, and any puppy that is imported to the state requires a CVI.

“Almost half of the puppies (43%) shipped to New York pet stores arrive by truck from Missouri, which is home to nearly 750 commercial dog breeders, the largest number of any state in the U.S.,” the ASPCA explained in a grim report about where New York pet stores actually obtain their puppies from.

It’s certainly no secret that puppy mills are cruel and inhumane, but luckily, a bill called the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill has been passed a couple of days ago in New York.

This is a major milestone on the road toward shutting down puppy mills altogether, and if the bill is signed into law, this means that dogs, rabbits, and cats will no longer be allowed to be sold in pet stores in the state of New York.

“Once signed into law, the Puppy Mill Pipeline bill will finally end the sale of cruelly bred puppy mill dogs in pet shops across New York state, which has one of the country’s highest concentrations of pet stores that sell puppies,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO said in a statement.

“Shutting down the puppy mill pipeline will help stop retail sellers and commercial breeders from engaging in—and profiting from—unconscionable brutality.”

“We’re grateful to Assemblymember Rosenthal and Senator Gianaris for championing the passage of the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill and urge Governor Hochul to sign it to signal New York’s determination to reject animal cruelty statewide.”

