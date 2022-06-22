Not Long After This Puppy’s Family Brought Him Home, He Became Sick Out Of The Blue

Nicole Christian recently brought home a new puppy, whom she named Brix, who unexpectedly had a medical condition surface in the last few days.

It was a tough morning on Wednesday, May 25th, as Nicole and her boyfriend Nate rushed Brix to the emergency veterinary hospital after noticing blood in the poor pup’s stool.

After countless hours of testing, Brix was sent home with a hefty medical bill and zero information on what was causing bloody stool.

With fluids and antibiotics prescribed, the doctors assumed Brix was experiencing an upset stomach and hoped the combination would help him feel better once again.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. Within an hour of returning home, the poor pup’s condition took a turn for the worst.

His health began drastically declining as he started trembling uncontrollably with visible difficulties with his breathing patterns.

The couple proceeds to rush back to the emergency room, where Brix was then admitted overnight for monitoring, fluids, and extra testing.

Thursday morning rolled around, and while Brix seemed to have become a new puppy overnight, the veterinarians at Avet had an uneasy feeling about sending the beloved companion home without at least running an ultrasound first.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Brix

