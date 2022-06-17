Rumors Have Been Flying About Kim Kardashian Damaging Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress, But Ripley’s Just Set Everyone Straight

Kim Kardashian always knows how to make a fashion statement, and her choice of dress for the Met Gala was no exception.

For the event that happened back in May, Kim donned Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress that she wore while singing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to President John F. Kennedy.

Marilyn crooned this tune to J.F.K. in May of 1962, and the glittery, sheer, fitted dress that she had on went down in fashion history after that.

People on the internet had strong opinions about Kim wearing such an important piece of history to the Met Gala, and she told Vogue that she had to lose 16 pounds in order to even wear it in the first place.

The dress is actually owned by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and they forked over $4.8 million at an auction that was held in 2016.

Since Kim wore the dress, rumors have been flying that she somehow damaged it, but Ripley’s Believe It or Not! just stepped forward to set everyone straight on this.

“Kim Kardashian’s walk up the Metropolitan Museum’s stairs at this year’s Met Gala caused quite the stir, but one thing Ripley’s Believe It or Not! can say with confidence is that it did not cause damage to Marilyn Monroe’s famed “Happy Birthday” dress from 1962,” Ripley’s Believe It or Not! explained in a statement posted to their website.

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is not the first owner of this dress. It was acquired at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2016 for $4.8 million.”

Instagram; pictured above is Kim

