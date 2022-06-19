She Expects Her Sister To Not Go To An Ivy League College So That Their Parents Can Keep Paying For Her Kids To Be In Daycare Instead

A 25-year-old woman has a younger sister named Jess who just graduated from high school, and she got accepted into 2 different colleges.

One college that Jess got accepted into is a state school, and Jess got a full ride there which means if she went, she would not have to pay a dime.

The second college Jess got accepted into is a big deal Ivy League, and although Jess does qualify for some financial aid, she is going to have to come up with $10,000 a year to attend.

Well, their parents told Jess that they would pay for her to go to the Ivy League college, so that’s the one that Jess has picked.

“My parents recently sat me down and told me they would no longer be able to pay for my children’s daycare because they’re paying for Jess’s college,” she explained.

“Their excuse is that they paid similar amounts to my college. I am extremely frustrated because I went to the cheapest college available for me, and think Jess should have done the same.”

“We’re all proud of her, but I feel like she’s putting her ego over her nephews. We simply cannot afford daycare and I will likely have to quit my job, which may mean we could be evicted.”

Now, she and her husband have a 6-month-old son and a 3-year-old son, and she and her husband have been going through a very hard time with money.

She and her husband work jobs in the service industry, and it’s not easy for them to get any time off of work, so her mom and dad have been generously paying for their sons to go to daycare.

