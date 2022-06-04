She Feels That Her Mom Cheated Her Out Of An Education And Is The Reason She Has To Drop Out Of College

A young woman in college grew up homeschooled by her mom starting when she reached kindergarten and ending when she hit her senior year of high school.

Her mom’s version of homeschooling was sitting her down at the dining room table and giving her some school books to go through.

She had to sit there from 8 in the morning until 6 or 7 in the evening, and she says that she had “little to no help” with any of her school work.

She also then only got to participate in extracurricular activities in her teen years.

“With this all said, I did not meet the requirements for graduation but was deemed graduated in 2015 by my mom because she didn’t want to deal with my senior year while we were homeless,” she explained.

“This has created SO many problems for me now, the most notable ones being that I have autism and quite possibly ADHD with no formal diagnosis (I was sight diagnosed by a guidance counselor at a school for kids with special needs and disabilities at prom) and the fact that I do not have much more than a 4th-grade education as a whole because my mother did not properly school me.”

She still isn’t sure how to put together a presentation, or write a college paper, or give a speech in front of her whole class.

She also has looked into trying to get formally diagnosed with ADHD or autism, yet it’s been too expensive for her to do that.

Since she could not get a diagnosis, her college could not provide her with any extra help. She then recently had her financial aid revoked, as her GPA fell beneath 2.0 and she’s looking at having to drop out of college completely.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.