She Informed Her Grandma That She Could No Longer See Her Daughter After Her Grandma Said Her Daughter Was A Mistake And Not Invited To The Family Reunion

A 22-year-old woman ended up pregnant with her boyfriend Brian two years ago. They decided to have their daughter named Ava even though their pregnancy was entirely unplanned, and they are still together parenting Ava as well as engaged to one another.

While it wasn’t easy at all for her and Brian to step up as parents while trying to finish college, they did it.

“I know it’s not an ideal situation,” she explained. “However I regard it as the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

“I love my daughter more than anything else in this entire world. Also, Brian and I both just graduated college and we have jobs.”

“We managed to graduate on time which I think is a pretty big accomplishment considering our situation. IDK maybe it’s not but I’m proud of us.”

Back when she was still pregnant with Ava, her grandma cut contact with her, only once breaking her silence to plead with her to adopt out her daughter.

Her grandma is so traditional and didn’t support her wanting to keep Ava, which caused a rift in their relationship.

This year, her grandma did come to Ava’s birthday party and she even bought Ava a present for Christmas last December, so she thought her grandma was putting her super traditional ways behind her.

Sadly, she couldn’t be more wrong, and she found out about her grandma’s true feelings while her grandma was in the middle of planning their family reunion.

