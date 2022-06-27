She Kicked Two Girls Out Of Her Car For Being Nasty To Her And Forced Them To Take A Bus Home In The Early Hours Of The Morning

A young woman’s boyfriend has a best friend who is dating a girl who despises her for no good reason.

Before she met her boyfriend, this girl was trying to get her best friend with him, so as soon as she began dating him this girl chose to hate her instead of trying to befriend her.

This girl has claimed that she has destroyed the ability for her best friend to have a “great relationship.”

Despite this girl never being nice to her, she has always attempted to be the bigger person, and she spends a lot of time around her since their boyfriends are best friends after all.

Every single time she sees this girl, she never fails to say something terrible about how she looks, what kind of personality she has, what kind of clothes she wears, and what she does for work; among other topics.

Not too long ago, she agreed to be the designated driver for her boyfriend and his best friend, who attended a festival with one another.

She pulled into the festival’s parking lot at approximately 3 a.m., and she was not happy to see that her boyfriend’s best friend’s girlfriend was there….along with her best friend.

This is the same friend that her boyfriend’s best friend’s girlfriend tried to have date her boyfriend.

She was floored, and they all climbed into her car before she could even wonder aloud about what was going on.

