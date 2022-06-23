She Lost Weight While On A Break With Her Boyfriend And Was Feeling Really Confident In Herself Until He Made Some Mean Comments About Her Body

A young woman recently took a break with her boyfriend and after a couple months of spending time apart, they decided to start trying to get back together.

While she was taking time apart from her boyfriend, she lost 15 pounds and was feeling really confident in herself.

Yesterday, she met up with him to spend some quality time together, and she did bring up to him that she lost weight during their break.

Her boyfriend looked at her and told her it wasn’t possible that she lost any weight, before adding that her backside looked larger and “flatter” too; as if she had “two flat pancakes.”

She was stunned that he said that to her, and his words really did cut deep.

“I told him how that really wasn’t very nice to say, to which he replied, “Well, it’s the truth,” she explained.

“He never apologized, and just stayed quiet. I began to feel really self-conscious because up until that point, I had a newfound confidence in my body that I had worked so hard to improve. After about 30mins of silence, I asked if he could take me home.”

Her boyfriend snatched up his car keys and wallet and just walked out of his house leaving her there.

When she could hear his car outside turning on she realized he was willing to drive her home. As she got in the car, her boyfriend proceeded to recklessly drive 100 miles per hour down the highway to her house.

