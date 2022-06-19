She Wanted To Go On A Final Hike Before Her Wedding, And She Sadly Passed Away On The Grand Canyon Trail

Melanie Goodine was just weeks away from getting married and moving to Belize with the love of her life when she tragically passed away while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park with her fiancé.

A 41-year-old Ontario native, Melanie loved adventuring outdoors. She was on a mission to squeeze in one last epic hike before some of the major life events that were coming up.

Melanie was due to get married to the love of her life Stephen. The two were set to be married in July, just one month after her 42nd birthday.

They had plans to move to Belize and open a bar together.

Melanie was determined to complete a 32-kilometer hike from the ridge of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado River and back.

While on the hiking trail that tragic day, the temperature went up to almost 104 degrees in certain spots. Melanie was just above a rest-house on the trail when she became unresponsive.

Stephen stated in an interview that she had entered a distressed state, and other hikers were noticing her exhaustion.

Apparently, someone had offered to call 911, but Melanie insisted that she finishes the hike, saying that no one else would help her over the ridge but her fiancé.

“She wouldn’t give up,” said Stephen. “What happened happens instantly.”

