She Went On A First Date With A Guy That Lasted 7 Hours, So She Doesn’t Understand Why He Stopped Talking To Her Right After

A 19-year-old girl does use a dating app to meet guys, but she’s really picky about who she chooses to meet in real life.

She really tries hard to make sure that once the pleasantries and chit-chat are out of the way, there might be a real connection, and that’s tough to find.

In the 2 years that she’s been online dating, she has only agreed to go on a date with 3 guys, and the most recent guy she went on a first date with has left her feeling confused, and for good reason.

It was last weekend that she had a date with this 20-year-old guy, and she figured everything was excellent, especially considering the fact that their date lasted an entire 7 hours.

“We went out to eat in NYC and then spent the rest of the night walking and sitting by the waterfront,” she explained.

“The date lasted 7 hours (5 pm-12 am), including the Uber rides in and out of the city.”

“He was very communicative before the date, sending hearts, flirting, and typically responding in under 20 minutes.”

She was positive that there was going to be a second date, as he talked about them going out bowling, and he also reassured her that he would not be so anxious the next time that he saw her.

Although she was fully expecting to still speak with him after their first date and even go on another one, he disappeared off the face of the earth.

