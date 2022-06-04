She’s 19-Years-Old And Already The Youngest Person To Ever Graduate From SMU’s Law School

Haley Taylor Schlitz has made history as the youngest person to graduate from the SMU Dedman school of law in Dallas, Texas!

When she was only 16-years-old, Haley was eligible to begin applying and receiving acceptances from multiple law schools.

She ended up being accepted into 9, and she ended up choosing SMU. How did she get there so fast? It all began with her non-traditional route of education.

Haley’s parents were disappointed in what she was learning at the 5th grade level in public school. She was a gifted student, and that was not being acknowledged by her school’s faculty.

It is suggested that she was also singled out because of her race and gender. To help Haley excel to her potential, her parents decided to home-school her.

“Many girls and students of color are left out of our nation’s gifted and talented programs,” said Taylor Schlitz in an interview.

“Society will lose out on the potential scientist who cures a major disease, the entrepreneur who starts the next Amazon and so much more. All because of their gender and/or skin color.”

Because of her home-schooling system, Haley was also able to pursue other activities she was passionate about.

SMU; pictured above is Haley

