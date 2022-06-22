She’s About To Be Marrying Her Sister’s Ex-Boyfriend And She’s Not Inviting Her Sister To The Wedding

A 24-year-old woman doesn’t have the best relationship with her family, and she quickly got out of her home growing up.

After she left her house, she did continue to have a great relationship with her brothers, who are older than she is.

Aside from her, her 27-year-old sister also couldn’t wait to move out of their family home, and since her sister did, she hasn’t exactly kept in contact with her.

About 4 or 5 years ago this all happened, and at the same time, she met a man named Charlie.

“….I found out one year into my relationship with Charlie that my sister had dated him in their freshman year of college,” she explained.

“It was shocking but mostly weird that it had never come up – he did mention her from time to time but she has a very common name and I was never curious and they dated for like less than 6 months.”

“I bombarded Charlie with questions, genuinely confused as to how we hadn’t found out earlier.”

When she did learn that Charlie had dated her sister, she reached out to her sister to tell her that she was currently in a relationship with him.

Her sister claimed that she had been with Charlie for far more than half of a year, and he was the first guy that she had been in love with.

