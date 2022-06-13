She’s Spent The Last 5 Years Engaged And She Just Gave The Ring Back To The Man Who Proposed To Her

A 25-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 24-year-old fiancé for nearly 7 years. This October would have marked that milestone, and she has been engaged for the last 5 years.

She knows that her fiancé proposed to her while they were much “too young” and not exactly ready to be engaged, and that leads us to now.

Back when her fiancé popped the question, she had a whole plan of how she envisioned everything happening.

She was going to graduate from college in 2019, and then she wanted to get married around a year later.

Well, then the pandemic hit, which did throw a wrench in her plans, but then she noticed that her fiancé didn’t seem into tying the knot at all.

She then learned that her fiancé was planning to get married to her after he was in a better place financially, and that’s where he wanted to be before having children with her too.

While she does respect her fiancé’s choices and she thinks it’s an intelligent plan, she and her fiancé won’t be in an ideal position financially until they are most likely well into their 30s.

“We seem to want to reach our goals in different points in our lives,” she explained. “For example, I do not want children until we are married.”

“Yes it won’t be the end of the world if I have kids first, but that’s always been my preference. I also wanted my first child before I turned 30.”

