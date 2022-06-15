The Guy That She Has Been Seeing Wants To Go Out To An Expensive Dinner For His Birthday But She Doesn’t Want To Go With Him, Nor Can She Afford To Take Him Out There

A 27-year-old woman has been seeing a guy a year older than she is over the course of 2 months.

Just one week into her even knowing this guy, he got a bit of liquid courage and confessed that he loved her.

As soon as he said that, she felt it was time for her to leave, but he prevented her from walking off.

She then told him that she was not so comfortable with his behavior, but after he got all sad and appeared to be on the verge of tears, she changed her mind about him.

She almost stopped seeing him after he said that he was in love with her, but for some reason, she continued seeing him for weeks after that.

Another thing he did that really bothered her is that he called her up at 3 a.m. because he wanted to chat, even though he was aware that she had to get to work in a few hours and it is difficult for her to fall asleep at night.

Regardless, she figured he deserved a second chance, though now that she’s months into knowing him, she’s thinking of ending everything with him for good, as she’s not that into him.

In a recent conversation with this guy, he brought up his upcoming birthday. She politely questioned him about what he was planning on doing, and he told her he intended to spend his birthday with her.

“I don’t really want to but I feel bad because it’s his birthday so I said I would see him for a bit after work,” she explained.

“He then called me to ask to go out for dinner. The restaurant he wants to go to is expensive (100-200 dollars per person) now usually he pays for all our dates but I’m thinking because it’s his birthday does he expect me to pay? Because I can’t.”

