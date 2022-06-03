The Guy That She Was First In Love With Is Getting Married, And She Hopes He Doesn’t Get His Happily Ever After

A 27-year-old woman met the first love of her life when she was back in high school. She dated her then-boyfriend from the time she was 18 until she turned 21.

When they graduated high school and went to college, they kept seeing one another, though their relationship was from a distance, and it was, well, a rollercoaster.

There were some highlights to them being together, and she appreciated that she could talk to him for hours on end and that he understood her sense of humor.

“He was really intense and would talk about our future and wanting to marry me and have kids,” she explained.

“The bad was that he was easily upset, clingy, kind of a bully, and just a weird guy in some ways. Another problem we had was his female best friend, who he wouldn’t really let me meet because he thought I was jealous and wouldn’t get along with her.”

He promised to her again and again that there wasn’t a thing going on between him and his best female friend, yet he occasionally lied about spending time with her alone.

She genuinely began to believe that she was acting inappropriate for thinking there was something more going on between them, and her boyfriend really made her feel bad about it.

The end of their relationship came about not because of his female friend though; she was the one who ended things after her boyfriend spoke to her in a pretty scary manner.

A couple of months after their breakup, he started dating his female best friend, and they stayed together for 2 years.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.