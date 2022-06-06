The Guy That She’s Been Seeing Just Asked Her To Skip The Next Semester And Use Her College Fund To Pay To Get His Car Fixed

A 22-year-old girl met a 27-year-old guy named Paul on a dating app, and they’ve been seeing each other for the last 2 months.

They’ve gone out on a handful of dates so far, but they’re not exactly officially dating, and she does not call him her boyfriend.

“We’re still getting to know each other and the things we love vs hate,” she explained. “So for the past couple of weeks, he’s been sending me pics of his car that has been sitting in the mechanic (his cousin’s) shop for weeks.”

Paul kept telling her about every single thing on his car that needs to be fixed and went so far as to send her an entire list of that, along with the price of everything.

She stared at Paul’s message, curious about how in the world it had anything to do with her. Paul then mentioned that he was having a tough time financially, and he wanted to see if she would step up and pay for his car repairs.

He used the excuse of taking her on a road trip as soon as possible if she agreed to pay for his repairs.

It definitely didn’t make her feel comfortable that Paul asked this of her, since the cost of fixing his car is approximately $2,500, and she does not have money like that just lying around.

Paul revealed that he didn’t have the money to fix his own car, as he is paying for his mom’s hospital bills.

While his car has been broken, Paul has been relying on public transportation to get to his job as a caretaker, but he says that’s not an acceptable form of getting to where he needs to be.

