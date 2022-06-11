The Nashville Zoo Recently Welcomed The First Spotted Fanaloka To Be Born In The United States

The Nashville Zoo recently made history after welcoming the first rare spotted fanaloka born in the United States.

Fanalokas are small, furry, and adorable carnivorous mammals that are native to Madagascar. Their typical diet consists of reptiles, bird eggs, small mammals, and insects.

And luckily, a pair of fanalokas arrived at the Nashville Zoo just before their male pup entered the world.

He was born on April 29 and declared to be “healthy and alert.” Nonetheless, the Nashville Zoo veterinary staff have been hand-rearing the pup in the zoo’s neonatal care unit.

This family of fanalokas has made waves across the internet since being declared the only members of the fanaloka species to reside in an American AZA facility– also known as the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Moreover, the Nashville Zoo has announced plans to breed the species in the states in an effort to conserve the species.

Currently, fanalokas have been declared a vulnerable species due to habitat destruction in Madagascar, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

But, it is clear that Americans nationwide are ecstatic to welcome the rare species.

Nashville Zoo; pictured above is the new fanaloka

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.