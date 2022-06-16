This Non-Profit Collects Pre-Loved Prom Dresses And Gives Them To Girls In Need

A lot of girls look forward to picking out the perfect dress for their high school prom. But the sad thing is dresses are super expensive, and sometimes girls have to settle for a cheaper version of their dream dress.

The Glass Slipper Organization tries to help with this a little bit. The Glass Slipper Organization Co-Founders Ampai and Stephanie have been helping people find their dream prom dresses since 2015.

“They are both deeply passionate about equity, inclusion, and #celebratingeverystudent,” their website says.

They are a non-profit organization that people donate prom dresses to and in turn, the Glass Slipper Organization distributes them to students in financial need.

“We collect prom attire donations year-round and hold semi-annual or annual giveaway events. At our events, students receive the Cinderella experience and can pick out one of over 500 prom dresses, 100% free of charge,” they explained.

Co-Founder Ampai shared her story. “After working through large financial struggles through childhood, I realized what really matters. No matter what, my community never stopped checking in and making sure my family and I were ok.”

“This was when I learned the power of community. When grade 12 came around, I was thankfully in a place where my family could afford a prom dress. However, it quickly became clear that there were many other students who could not.”

“I realized this was a gap that needed to be filled. Thus, the Glass Slipper was founded to fill that gap and provide a gift to other students in financial need, similar to the gift of support my community gave me.”

GoFundMe; pictured above some girls hold up prom dresses from the Glass Slipper Organization

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.