This Pediatric Nurse Was Left Gravely Injured While Hiking To Celebrate Finishing Up Finals

On May 22nd, 2022, a Las Vegas resident and NICU nurse, Michelle Irish, was severely injured while hiking through Red Rock Canyon as a massive rock gave out from underneath her.

That day, Michelle was out celebrating the end of her finals by taking a hike. In a blink of an eye, she fractured bones in all limbs, including her scapula and a few ribs.

In addition, Michelle currently has a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, permanent damage to her dominant hand, and dozens of other injuries.

Michelle works full-time taking care of critically ill and premature babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit while attending pre-med school and studying for MCAT.

Michelle is an animal lover who also enjoys reading comics and watching anime with her friends.

As a native of the Las Vegas valley, Michelle also contributes to her community with her partner David Thomas.

David left a beautiful quote about his partner on the GoFundMe page that friends of Michelle created.

“Michelle is one of the most selfless people I have ever met,” Michelle’s partner David wrote.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Michelle

