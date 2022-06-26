This Survey Study Reveals How People Believe Technology Has Impacted Our Lives And Mental Health

Next year, the internet turns forty years old. Crazy, right?

It was first invented for governmental use during the Cold War and later blossomed into a communication network for scientists and researchers to share data and discoveries. The internet’s official “birthday” was later declared to be January 1, 1983.

Then, in the early 2000s, social media emerged and wholly altered the internet forever.

There is no denying that technology has changed our lives. The only question is, how?

Tidio recently conducted a survey study encompassing over six hundred participants to determine just that. Perhaps surprisingly, eighty percent of respondents believe that technology has an overall positive effect on our lives.

Still, the drastic technological advancements of the past two decades do not come without their downsides.

Fifty percent of survey participants claimed that technology is “taking over their lives”– even to the point of interfering with intimate relationships.

In fact, twenty-five percent of people believe that participating in screen time while with a loved one is “taking the biggest toll on them.”

Forty-two percent of people also believe that forming relationships in the “real world” is much more difficult now than ever before.

