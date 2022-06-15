Well, She Ruined Her Sister’s Birthday Party And Engagement All In One Day, But She Didn’t Mean To

An 18-year-old girl was recently tasked with throwing together a 21st birthday party for her older sister, and it all went down a few days ago.

There were a lot of people on the guest list, around 65 total, and her sister outlined a budget for her to follow while planning the party, as well as a list of everything she would like to be part of her party.

Her sister asked her to put together certain foods, get flowers, find lanterns, and even figure out where to get some doves that could be released during the event.

“I did the best I could, but because the party was planned last minute when I called the florist she only had lilies in large stock,” she explained. “I said that was ok.”

“I double-checked with my sister if she was fine with my arrangements because she’s a bit of a micromanager. She said it was fine.”

The day of her sister’s birthday bash arrived, and everything started off alright, except for the fact that her sister’s boyfriend was super late and her sister wasn’t happy about that.

15 minutes before they were about to cut her sister’s birthday cake, her sister’s boyfriend showed up and he pulled her aside to say that he was ready to get down on one knee and propose right then and there in front of everyone.

She was thrilled, and she quickly set about helping her sister’s boyfriend. As her sister was standing up on a stage cutting her birthday cake, her sister’s boyfriend got up there too and proposed.

“She excitedly says yes but then he starts sneezing and itching really badly, and he’s broken out into hives,” she said.

