You Can Stay In This Covered Wagon Located On A Working Dude Ranch And Have An Authentic Cowgirl Summer

If you’re looking to shake things up this summer and go on a unique vacation, why not consider spending a couple of nights in this covered wagon located on a working dude ranch?

Sandy Valley Ranch in Sandy Valley, Nevada is home to this cool covered wagon, and the ranch sits about 45 minutes outside of Las Vegas.

At Sandy Valley Ranch, they’ve spent two decades immersing their guests in the wild West, and if you want to have an authentic cowgirl summer, here’s your chance.

Sandy Valley Ranch gives trail rides on horseback, and they also host western-themed weddings or parties.

You can also experience cattle drives and rodeos too!

Our favorite part of the ranch though has to be the covered wagon that you can book your stay in through Airbnb.

This covered wagon is pretty roomy, with enough space to fit yourself and 3 guests in the wagon.

There is 1 King-sized bed as well as 2 twin bunk beds inside, and the wagon does have heat and AC.

Airbnb; pictured above is the wagon from the outside

