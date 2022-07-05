A 6-Year-Old Girl Went Missing Over The Weekend After Her Mom Took Her Life, But Nobody Knows Where She Is

On July 3, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office of Minnesota issued a missing person alert for six-year-old Elle Ragin.

At about 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Northfield Police were called to Elle’s home on Maple Brook Court. There, they discovered Elle’s thirty-nine-year-old mother– Lisa Wade– had died of an apparent suicide.

Elle was nowhere to be found.

“Police have reason to believe Wade may have been involved in Elle’s disappearance before taking her own life,” the Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post.

Officials also urged the community to contact the Northfield Police with any information regarding Elle’s disappearance.

Since Saturday, the Sherriff’s Office has shared two updates regarding their search for Elle.

“Northfield Police continue to investigate the case of missing six-year-old Elle Ragin. Officers and agents followed up on many leads today and obtained valuable information assisting with gaining an understanding of Elle’s disappearance,” authorities shared yesterday.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Minneapolis, are also now assisting with the investigation.

Northfield Police; pictured above is Elle

