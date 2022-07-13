A 70-Year-Old Grandma From Philadelphia Dove Out Of Retirement To Aid The National Lifeguard Shortage

Even as U.S. summer temperatures continue to rise higher than ever, countless public pools across the country have remained closed due to a national lifeguard shortage.

But, one Pennsylvania woman named Robin Borlandoe is singlehandedly turning that reality around in her hometown of Philadelphia.

At seventy years old, the grandmother of six decided to come out of retirement and offer her lifeguarding services.

Robin had grown up lifeguarding as a teenager and wanted to provide other children with the ability to get some much-needed relief from the summer heat.

“They have no place to go; pools are closed all around. So I decided to finally do it to do something for our kids, our community,” Robin said.

In order to become a certified lifeguard in Philadelphia, you must submit an application and successfully complete a number of screening tasks.

A few tasks consist of swimming nonstop for three hundred yards, treading water for two minutes, and retrieving a ten-pound brick from the deepest part of the pool.

Robin had to attempt the screening a few times. But, she never gave up and is now living out her lifeguarding goal of “just doing something– no matter how small– to help out.”

Philadelphia has sixty-five public pools, fifty of which are now open.

