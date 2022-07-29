A New Study Uncovered A Link Between Long COVID Fatigue, Anxiety And Depression

According to a CDC report released in June, nearly one in five American adults who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past are still suffering at least one “long COVID” symptom.

The phenomenon has been known to result in symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and cognitive dysfunction.

And in order to be considered long COVID, these symptoms must persist for at least two months following a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

However, the relationship between long COVID fatigue and anxiety or depression had not yet been explored in scientific research until now.

A new study conducted by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) in Spain has revealed that long COVID fatigue is linked to depression, anxiety, and apathy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, fatigue is defined as “unrelenting exhaustion.” It can impact cognitive function, increase muscular weakness, and contribute to weakened emotional and psychological wellbeing.

Marco Calabria, the study’s lead researcher, explained why understanding this relationship is imperative for ensuring the mental health of the estimated twenty-three million Americans experiencing long COVID.

“Persistent fatigue is very disabling and greatly limits peoples’ quality of life,” Calabria said.

The study included one hundred and thirty-six patients who continued to suffer from cognitive deficits even eight months after testing positive for the virus.

