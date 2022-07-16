After McDonalds Couldn’t Help Get Her Food, This Woman Jumped Through The Drive-Thru Window And Tried To Do It Herself

Have you ever arrived at a drive-thru, super excited to get your late-night food, only to find out the restaurant was no longer serving?

Most people, while disappointed, ultimately drive away and find another way to get some grub.

But, one girl recently went viral after she did not take no for an answer. Wearing a hot pink mini dress, she walked through the McDonald’s drive-thru and tried to place her order.

Unfortunately, the staff ran out of gloves. So, due to hygiene guidelines, they were unable to cook any more orders.

Instead of moving on, though, the woman took it upon herself to head up to the payment window. Then, she literally jumped through.

The entire situation was caught on camera by a McDonald’s employee and posted on TikTok for the world to see.

Wearing platform heels, the woman hoisted one leg onto the window’s ledge before pulling herself inside.

In the background, you can hear all of the location’s staff hollering and laughing in disbelief.

TikTok; pictured above is the woman before she climbs through

