All Of These Different Dog Treats Were Just Recalled Due To Contamination From Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday that Stromberg Foods has recalled various brands of dog treats due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The company explained how the recall includes various sizes and batches of the Beg & Barker Chicken Brest Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and the Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat.

These treats were distributed worldwide between June 8 and June 2.

The North Carolina-based company was first notified of the contamination on July 6, after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA & CS) collected a sample that positively tested for Salmonella.

Salmonella can pose a risk to humans who handle the treats, as well as any dog who ingests them.

In humans, Salmonella poisoning can present itself as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramping.

More severe effects may include endocarditis, arthritis, arterial infections, muscle pain, and more.

Dogs exposed to Salmonella may appear lethargic, experience a fever, vomit or have diarrhea. Other pets may display less severe symptoms such as a decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

However, dogs can also be carriers of Salmonella and potentially spread it to other healthy animals and humans.

