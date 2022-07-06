American Girl Doll Memes Are Taking Over The Internet, Complete With Outrageously Unhinged Backstories

Humor can be one of the most helpful coping mechanisms. And with so much chaos in the world today, many social media users have found solace in the American Girl doll memes sweeping the internet.

If you have not heard of the memes, let’s provide some context. American Girl is a toy doll company that was founded in 1986 and aimed to “portray eight to fourteen-year-old boys and girls of a variety of ethnicities, faiths, and social classes from different periods throughout history,” according to the company’s website.

In other words, each doll was created with a historical backstory in mind. They all come with their own book detailing their fictional yet historically-accurate travels, and some dolls even earned their own children’s movies.

Over the years, American Girl welcomed praise from the community for educating young women on crucial parts of American history– including the 1970s feminist movement, the Great Depression, and World War II.

So, the “American Girl memes” are a play-off of the dolls’ backstories. Instead of using the narratives American Girl came up with, though, the Instagram account @hellicity_merriman created an ingenious game.

The account’s owner began challenging their Instagram followers to create outrageously unhinged backstories for the dolls.

They are often based on current events, trending topics, or the more unglamorous universal girl experiences. And the memes are undeniably hilarious.

