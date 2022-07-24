California Mother Tragically Died While Driving Her Two Daughters To A Dance Competition: Now, Her Family Is Searching For The Good Samaritans Who Stepped In Following The Crash

At 8:30 a.m. last Friday, Bonnie Baum Roth, a thirty-five-year-old mother, had just left her home in Alpine, California, with her two daughters– Roxie, three, and Moxie, nine.

The family had just begun their trip to a dance competition in Long Beach when tragedy struck.

While driving down Interstate 8, Bonnie reportedly lost control of her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She veered off into the median before rolling down into an embankment. Bonnie was ejected from her vehicle and declared dead on the scene.

Daughters Roxie and Moxie thankfully only sustained minor injuries– including some scrapes and stitches.

But, the Baum family is now searching for two good samaritans who helped rescue and comfort the little girls during the calamity.

Bonnie’s mother, Cheryl Baum, described how two people weaved their way through traffic and approached the totaled SUV immediately following the crash.

And in the ten minutes it took for authorities to arrive on the scene, the good samaritans allegedly shielded the girls from seeing their mother before getting them out of the car and making sure they were alright.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bonnie with her family

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.