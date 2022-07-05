He And His Wife Do Not Share The Same Taste In Decorating Their House, And He’s Thinking This May End In Divorce

A 32-year-old man has been married to his wife Alina for the last 8 years, and she is a year younger than he is.

Lately, they’ve hit an enormous setback in their marriage, and it has to do with their taste in decorating their house.

Alina’s hobby is cross stitching, and he is fully supportive of this being something that she has a great time doing.

Alina has created so many things that they have decorated their house with, though 6 months ago Alina’s cross stitch collection spiraled out of control.

“She loves the art of cross stitch so much, that she’s started buying other people’s cross stitch projects,” he explained.

“Not professional ones, not curated pieces or specially ordered pieces, but cross stitch projects she’s finding at thrift stores and garage sales.”

“Still, she can do whatever she wants with her own money, even if it’s weird and I don’t get it. And I do. Not. Get. It. She’s buying everything she sees, good or not, pretty or not, framed or not, complete or not.”

He really didn’t realize how out of control Alina’s collection had grown…

…Until they moved into a brand new house and started taking their belongings out of the boxes.

