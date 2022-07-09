He Contracted Monkeypox And Is Bravely Sharing What It’s Actually Like To Have It

The U.S. monkeypox outbreak began on May 18 after a resident returned from Canada and tested positive for the virus.

Since then, positivity rates have continued to grow– reaching a total of seven hundred confirmed cases nationwide, according to the CDC.

And while the viral illness is making headlines across the country, not many people are familiar with what happens after contracting it.

So, one TIkToker named Matt Ford decided to bravely share his experience. He contracted it in Los Angeles– one of the virus’ hotspots– and has been educating viewers on the illness’ origins, how it spreads, his symptoms, and more.

Matt first explained how monkeypox has been around for a few decades and is actually in the same family as smallpox.

But, following the outbreak in Europe and the U.K., the virus made its way to the United States.

“As of now, it seems to be primarily affecting queer men, but it can easily spread to anyone,” he said.

This is because monkeypox spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory secretions (kissing), and prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

TikTok; pictured above is Matt in his video

