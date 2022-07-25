He Didn’t Let A Woman Adopt A Dog From The Shelter He Works For Because Of Her Weight

A guy works for his local animal shelter, and he loves his job as it means he makes money from having a good time with adorable dogs.

He works 8-hour shifts, and frequently he’s required to spend all of his time playing with their adoptable dogs in the shelter’s yard.

One dog that came to their shelter, Rocky, he ended up falling in love with. Rocky is a very high-energy breed of dog, and because of that, his owners gave him up since they did not have the resources to properly devote to him.

Rocky needs a lot of exercise in order to refrain from tearing pieces of furniture apart, and when he does get enough play time, he’s really a great dog.

“When I let him out of his kennel, he showers me with kisses, and I’m always reluctant to put him back,” he explained.

“In the several months I’ve known him I’ve hardly seen him tired. Because of his activity level, he’s gotten no adoption applicants.”

Well, he took Rocky to an adoption event several weeks back, and Rocky found a woman that he jumped all over to give kisses to.

This woman wasn’t upset by Rocky’s pushiness and high energy; she actually really did like him a lot.

“It was love at first sight,” he said. “Only problem? She was morbidly obese and drenched in sweat when it wasn’t warm.”

