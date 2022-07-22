He Named His Baby The Same Name That His Ex-Girlfriend Wanted To Name Her Child, And Everyone In His Life Is Upset Now That They Know Where This Name Came From

A guy had a girlfriend named Natalie back when he was just 21-years-old. He admits that back then, he was a pretty terrible person and ended up cheating on Natalie.

To this day, he says he feels incredibly guilty and remorseful for doing what he did to Natalie, and in the aftermath of their breakup, they kept on sharing the same friends that they had.

As for him, he tied the knot with Kate, the girl he cheated on Natalie with. Natalie moved on, she’s really successful, and he feels happy for her.

“Natalie and I thought we were going to get married and had talked about kids’ names,” he explained.

“There was a girl’s name that was special to her. She was adamant to name her daughter it one day. It wasn’t anything crazy or unique, it’s a pretty common name. We also had a little joke surrounding it.”

Well, he and Kate got pregnant, and they began talking about what name they should pick out for their daughter.

Kate really did like a name that was pretty close to the one that Natalie was in love with and thinking back to that name, he told Kate about it.

As soon as he told Kate about Natalie’s baby name, Kate was clearly thrilled and thought the name was perfect.

He figured that Kate only liked the baby name at that moment and that she would end up going in another direction as she had with every other name she liked prior to that.

