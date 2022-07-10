He Went Out On A First Date With A Girl Who Didn’t Like Her Photos, Ended Up Making Out With Him, And Then Left Their Date Early Claiming That It Wasn’t Him

Last night, a guy met up with a girl that he met on a dating app so they could go on a first date. He chatted with this girl for more than a week before planning their date, which he really put a lot of thought into.

Before he met this girl in real life, she did let him know that she had not been on a date in half of a year and that she was feeling anxious.

Aside from that, he thought everything should be pretty fine, so he went ahead and organized mini golf and pool for them to participate in on their date.

He ended up making it to their date first, and she informed him that she would get there too at 6 p.m.

Well, then a bit more time passed, she promised it would only take her another 10 minutes, and then he wound up waiting around for her for basically 30 minutes.

Despite being off to a bit of a rocky start, she did make it to their date, but he instantly noticed that she really did not look like the photos on her dating profile at all.

He decided to still commit to being on this date, and they began playing some pool. He bought them both drinks, and that was all that they did end up drinking that evening.

As the evening wore on, they were joking around and she didn’t give him any indications that she was uncomfortable.

They finished up the game that they had going, and then they sat down to talk to one another. Things were going well, so he put his arm around her, and she did the same thing back to him.

