Help Save our One Year Old Puppy

Our pets mean the world to us. These special companions become a huge part of our family and everyday lives, making losing them even more painful.

It’s quite natural to feel devastated during the grieving process. You may even experience a massive amount of heartache as you care for your special pal, who is now sick and in critical condition.

After the death of their 13-year-old dog, Isabella Nunez and her family thought they would never overcome their grief.

As time healed all wounds, time brought Ollie, a puppy that brought much love, laughter, and light to the family.

However, Ollie has recently been on an unsettling journey that may have left him on death’s doorstep.

After receiving a misdiagnosis from a vet at the emergency room, Ollie was adequately diagnosed with Anaphylaxis Shock while bleeding internally, all from a bee sting.

No price is too large for the medical attention and care poor Ollie needs. However, the medical bill has already reached 14k and is continuously rising.

Ollie is only a year and a half and has so much love and life left to give.

“He has brightened our lives in ways that words will never describe, and we hope he can live the full, fulfilling, and happy life we promised him the first day we met him as a little puppy.” Isabella Nunez, GoFundMe

On June 27th, 2022, Isabella Nunez organized a fundraiser using GoFundMe, where she set a goal of $15,000 in homes to cover a decent portion of Ollie’s medical bills. So far, she has raised almost $4,000 of that goal.

Isabella was able to give us an update on Ollie’s condition. As of June 29th, 2022, her beloved pup has been off blood pressure medications for over 24 hours, a huge development as the medical staff struggled to keep Ollie’s blood pressure consistent.

After the blood transfusion, Ollie has been able to keep his blood count the same for the most part and have no has more energy!

The family is extremely thankful for all who have donated so far. As they continue to wait on donations, they will update the GoFundMe page as soon as they have any information to share.

If you would like to donate towards the medical expenses in honor of Ollie, click here.