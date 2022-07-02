Her Boyfriend Met A Girl While Hanging Out With His Friends, Kissed Her On The Cheek, And Claimed To Be In Love With Her

A 20-year-old girl has been dating her 21-year-old boyfriend for a little under 4 years, and they are in love for the first time with one another.

Although they bicker like pretty much any typical couple, they have never had blowout fights and they do get along great.

They call and text one another every single day, and they spend time together at least once a week, so long as their school schedules don’t get in the way of that.

“He cares about my safety, and comfort, and treats me like his princess. I do the same thing and treat him like a prince,” she explained. “Nothing was bad.”

On Thursday, her boyfriend went out with one of his guy friends to have a day at an escape room. Although she would have liked to go, she had to work and couldn’t make it.

When her boyfriend got to the place, he found out that his guy friend had brought along a girl that he had never met before.

While her boyfriend was at the escape room, this girl was all over him and very clearly hitting on him the whole time.

“She was holding his hand for a “game” and she even kissed him on the cheek,” she said. “He, out of the blue, kissed her back on the cheek and hand.”

“After that day, he told me he couldn’t be with me anymore. I was so confused (for I didn’t know what happened because he didn’t tell me). I kept pestering him about why. It was so sudden.”

