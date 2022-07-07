Her Boyfriend Ruined Her Expensive Birthday Cake, Along With Her Whole Celebration

A 26-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 26-year-old boyfriend for half of a year now.

A little under 2 weeks ago, she celebrated her birthday but her party was held 2 days ago. Her family is really into doing blowout parties for golden birthdays, and since this year happened to be her golden birthday, her family was thrilled to go all out.

“Anyways, we decided to have my birthday dinner at my mother’s house, as I wanted some of that nostalgia,” she explained.

Her family purchased a very expensive and elaborate birthday cake from one of the bakeries close by, and the guest list included all of her best friends, her entire family, and even a couple of her boyfriend’s loved ones too.

By all means, it was supposed to be a lovely time for her and everyone around her, but her boyfriend ruined everything.

“The whole day was going well until it came time for me to blow out the candles of the cake,” she said. “Right after I blow out the cake my head is pushed into it and it destroys the whole thing.”

“I was so mad that the nice cake was ruined as well as my makeup on what was my birthday. I left the party as fast as I could.”

It’s really sad that she exited her own party before it was even over, all because of her boyfriend’s actions.

Since her party, her boyfriend has nonstop texted and called her up to beg her to forgive what he did, but she’s not interested in forgiveness here.

