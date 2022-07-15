Her Boyfriend Shamed Her About Her Weight In Front Of Her Entire Family

A 28-year-old woman has a 35-year-old boyfriend who negatively talks about her weight when it’s just the two of them.

He never brought up the topic of her weight in front of other people. Although she has always done her best to brush off her boyfriend’s hurtful words, his behavior is escalating.

In addition to constantly shaming her about her weight, he’s increasingly becoming angry with her over minor things.

She’s beginning to question their relationship over that, as it’s like he was this wonderful guy at the start of them dating, and now he’s turning into a nightmare.

Not too long ago she and her boyfriend were spending time with her family. She was having a conversation with her sister about job interviews that she has coming up, and she joked about how she should tell potential employers that she has 3 children to provide for, so maybe they would pay her more.

Her kids are really fur babies, and she meant it as a joke, yet her boyfriend was incredibly insulted by her words.

Her entire family could then hear her boyfriend fat shame her while he said that she could eat “enough for 3 people.”

He also called her ugly, all in the same breath, and she couldn’t believe it.

“I was caught off guard because now he’s saying it where my family can hear it,” she explained. “He does not work. He has not had a job in 3 years.”

