Her Bridesmaid Spilled Red Wine On Her Wedding Dress Before She Even Got To Wear It, So She Kicked Her Out Of The Bridal Party Hours Before The Wedding

A 27-year-old woman had her wedding a month ago, and her big day did not go as planned at all. The wedding dress that she picked out to wear actually belonged to her mom, who sadly passed away 2 years ago now.

Her mom’s dress was this gorgeous, very long, lace-covered dress that she was so excited to get to wear for her own wedding.

The dress had a ton of sentimental value for her, and so she did her best to protect the dress from being ruined.

She even had a whole plan of what she was going to do on the day of her wedding to ensure the dress stayed in pristine condition.

She intended to wear her mom’s wedding dress for the ceremony, and she bought a second dress that she was going to change into for the reception.

“When I was wearing the dress, I wouldn’t eat or drink anything except water, and I would stay inside at all times,” she said about her game plan for her wedding day.

“I promise I’m not usually this crazy about cleanliness, but this was my mom’s dress, and the thought of it being damaged broke my heart.”

“But I also knew I wanted to wear it when I got married to have a piece of her with me. She adored this dress and always dreamed I would wear it.”

Every single woman that she included as a bridesmaid was aware of how scared she was to ruin or compromise her mom’s wedding dress.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.