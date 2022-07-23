Her Cousin’s Husband Is An Absolute Creep And She Finally Exposed Him For What He Is To Everyone

A 22-year-old girl attended her cousin’s wedding last summer, and that was the very first time that she got to meet her cousin’s new husband.

Her cousin doesn’t live close to where she is, so, she really doesn’t get to spend a lot of time with her as it is.

At her cousin’s wedding, she immediately felt that her cousin’s husband was not a good guy at all.

“I instantly got a bad vibe from him, and he made several comments that rubbed me the wrong way,” she explained.

“He told me I seemed like a “wild child” and said he would bet I’m a “bad girl” at my college. Since meeting him, he has followed me on Instagram and sporadically sends me reels (which I don’t open) and comments odd things on my posts like “looking good cousin.”

“He even DM’d me once, “Hey, I’ll be in your state this weekend on business…lol” which I never opened either.”

Her worst fears were confirmed; her cousin’s husband was clearly an absolute creep. While all of this was going on, she didn’t think it was her place to fill her cousin in, and she has a couple of reasons behind that.

First of all, she isn’t entirely close to her cousin, which is why she didn’t want to speak up, and secondly, her cousin really does act all holier-than-thou.

Well, several days ago, she found out that someone had created a fake account of her on social media, claiming to send steamy photos in exchange for money.

