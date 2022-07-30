Her Dad Took Her Stepsiblings To Paris And Didn’t Tell Her Let Alone Invite Her, So She’s Holding A Grudge Against Him

A 16-year-old girl recently found out that her dad, her stepmom, and her stepsiblings all went to Paris without telling her, let alone inviting her.

She didn’t know about their vacation at the time, as she was at her mom’s house instead of their house.

She would have been thrilled to go to Paris with all of them, but they never breathed a word of their trip to her.

She found out through watching her stepbrother’s TikTok videos that her family went on vacation without including her.

“I immediately sent a text to my dad asking if they’re enjoying their time in Paris, and despite reading it, he didn’t reply until late at night,” she explained.

“Then he tried to play dumb and said it’s great, and he wished I could be there. YEAH, ME TOO! So I replied that he could have taken me, and he said it wasn’t possible and we’ll talk about it later.”

“So when they returned, I told them that I’m hurt that they didn’t take me.”

“My dad took me aside and told me that their finances are very tight, this vacation was a gift from stepmom’s parents, and they only bought it for my dad, their daughter, and their own grandchildren, and not me.”

Her dad said that she was acting spoiled, expecting to have been gifted the trip as well, and he pointed out to her that he and her stepmom were essentially “guests” on the trip since it was not for them.

