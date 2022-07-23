Her Fiancé Said Some Rude Things About What She Does For A Living Even Though She Supports Them Both, So She Told Him She Was No Longer Going To Be Spending Thousands Of Dollars On His New Gaming Laptop

A 30-year-old woman has a 37-year-old fiancé who moved into the house that she owns 6 months ago, and that was the first time that they tried living with one another.

She works from home running an online business, and she does quite well for herself. Just 4 weeks after her fiancé moved into her house, he decided to quit his job.

Her fiancé insisted that his job was awful, and he had more of an interest in trying to stream on Twitch and make a living that way instead.

“I’m all for following your passion, so I was supportive although surprised at the turn of events,” she explained.

“I am in a financial position to support us both, but it felt off. Anyway, nothing happened with his Twitch channel.”

While her fiancé does spend all of his time playing video games, he has not even made an effort to get his channel off the ground and turn that into his new job.

It’s now going on month 7 that he has done nothing with his time except play video games, and she has made an effort to encourage him to get a different job, like one that makes money, but he won’t hear her out.

Instead of trying to do something else with his life, her fiancé argues that she is not supporting his dream career and he does need some more time to pull it all together.

Recently, her fiancé asked her to purchase a larger home for them to live in, but she mentioned that she does not feel comfortable doing that since she’s the only one paying for both of them.

