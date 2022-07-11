Her Friends Decided To Throw Her A Shower For Not A Baby, But Her Ovarian Cyst

Raquel Rodriguez, a woman from Minnesota, has joked that she is “known for her ovarian cyst.”

Raquel’s friends even threw her an early birthday party slash “ovarian cyst shower” that went completely viral on TikTok– reaching 5.6 million people and gaining over six hundred thousand likes.

But while this TikToker does have a fantastic sense of humor, she could also use some serious help.

Raquel recently shared how she will be undergoing an extensive abdomen and chest surgery to remove a twenty-four square inch ovarian cyst, along with some lymph nodes.

And due to some abnormalities during her pre-surgery blood labs, Raquel’s doctors will also be conducting cancer imaging. They plan to biopsy her cyst and hopefully deliver good news to Raquel and her family.

“There was no cancer found anywhere in my body during my CT scan. But, the cyst covers a lot of what they cannot see– so I am not out of the woods yet,” Raquel explained.

Plus, she is expected to need at least six weeks of recovery time. This will force Raquel to take nearly two months off of work while her partner, John, supports them both.

