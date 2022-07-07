Her Husband Secretly Took Money Out Of Her Savings That She Was Planning To Use For IVF Treatment So He Could Help His Friend Buy A New Car

A woman and her thirty-six-year-old husband have been struggling with fertility issues for years. After suffering the disappointment of being unable to start a family on their own, the couple turned to IVF (in vitro fertilization) in hopes of making at least one child together.

But, IVF can be insanely expensive. The woman and her husband began saving for the costly treatments, but she soon realized that her husband was not contributing nearly as much money.

“I saved for the majority of treatment while my husband only paid two to three thousand,” the woman said.

“Then we saved up for another round after the huge disappointment and heartbreak from failing the first time. This time, I put in all the money– including my dad’s inheritance– and my husband did not pay a cent,” the woman continued.

She did not have a problem covering the expenses, though, since she believed they were in it together. That was until last week when her husband sneakily took her contributions.

“I found out that he secretly pulled out seven thousand dollars. We had eleven thousand in total, and I was completely shocked,” the woman explained.

Of course, she immediately confronted her husband, who blamed it on his childhood best friend. The man had known this friend since high school, and apparently, he had been complaining about having an old, junky car.

The woman’s husband decided to offer him seven thousand dollars from their IVF fund to buy a decent car without even asking his wife first.

Understandably, she was absolutely enraged and demanded her husband’s friend return the money. And, out of concern that he might not, the woman also threatened to contact the police.

