He’s Considering Giving A Family Heirloom To His Stepdaughter Instead Of His Biological Daughter, And His Family Will Not Be Happy About This

A man sadly had his wife named Kate pass away a little more than a decade ago.

After Kate’s passing, he received an heirloom from her family that was originally owned by Kate’s great-grandmother.

In Kate’s family, the heirloom has been given to the first daughter of each generation, and it’s a tradition that it’s given on an 18th birthday.

“The heirloom itself is not highly valuable in a financial sense, but the history makes it very valuable to the people in the family,” he explained.

“I currently possess it after Kate passed away and I always intended to give it to my daughter, Claire, on her 18th birthday. She is currently 16.”

8 years ago, he got married again, and his current wife already had a daughter from another relationship; Sarah.

He adores Sarah, who is nearly 18, and he even officially adopted her. His wife has also taken the step to adopt his daughter Claire, and they are all family.

In light of the fact that Sarah’s birthday is in one month, his wife wanted to know if he would be passing Kate’s family heirloom on to her.

As soon as his wife asked him this, he paused.

