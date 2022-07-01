He’s Upset That His Wife’s Boss Called Her An Angel In A Text Message

A 35-year-old man has been married to his 34-year-old wife for 3 years, and he’s spent a lot of time in their marriage working through some things that he’s been really insecure about.

His insecurity all stems from his last marriage, in which he was cheated on. He frequently feels like he can’t really trust guys around his wife, but everything has been going pretty well in their marriage…up until now.

“We found out I’m infertile and my wife took it hard,” he explained. “We’re pursuing fertility treatments as a result and my wife is stressed about the cost and overall impact on our health.”

“She says that’s why she’s detached and distant but for me, it’s a noticeable change.”

His wife has a job as a nurse, and she does work overnight. A year ago, his wife got a new manager, who is a guy.

His wife’s boss has told her that he’s willing to promote her to a manager position, which is an enormous deal.

Although this is something to be celebrated, he’s wary about the whole thing, and he even confronted his wife about if she thinks her boss is acting weird towards her in any way.

His wife told him that her boss wasn’t doing anything inappropriate at all. Well, he didn’t buy that as an answer, so he took it upon himself to go through his wife’s phone and read all of her text messages.

“I looked at the one with her boss and she had recently picked up a shift to help because there was a call out and her boss couldn’t go in because it was his kid’s birthday party,” he said.

